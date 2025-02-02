Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, paramount

Fire Country Season 3 E11 "Fare Thee Well" Preview: Fireworks Disaster

Check out the overviews and image galleries for CBS's Fire Country Season 3, Episode 10: "The Leone Way" and Episode 11: "Fare Thee Well."

Welcome back to our look at what's ahead with the third season of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. For this go-around, we have the complete image gallery for Ep. 10: "The Leone Way," where a family fishing trip doesn't turn out to be the break that the Leone men wanted; meanwhile, Sharon (Diane Farr) deals with a "special delivery" left at Station 42. But that's not all, because we also have an official overview and image gallery for Ep. 11: "Fare Thee Well," with the crew dealing with the fallout from a fireworks display gone wrong.

Fire Country Season 3 Episodes 10 & 11 Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 10: "The Leone Way" – The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip, and Sharon (Diane Farr) faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Rubin Garcia, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 11: "Fare Thee Well" – The crew responds to a call from the local Renaissance fair after a fire-breather loses their balance and sets off a tent filled with fireworks. Written by Anupam Nigam and directed by Desdemona Chiang, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

