Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: adventure time, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Set for Oct. 23rd (IMAGES)

With EP/Showrunner Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake set to return on October 23rd, we've got new Season 2 images to pass along.

Over the summer, the word first came down that EP and Showrunner Adam Muto's animated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake would be taking part during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 in October. Since then, additional details on the NYCC panel and an overview of the upcoming second season were released (more on that below). With the animated series set to return on October 23rd, we're getting a look at four new preview images – which you can check out below:

HBO/HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios present "Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake" Panel: Take your nearest subway, taxi, or multiversal portal to the Javits Center cause "Adventure Time" is returning to New York Comic Con! Join executive producer and showrunner Adam Muto, along with voice cast members Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch, for an exclusive sneak peek at the multiversal adventures that await in season 2 of the HBO Max Original series from Cartoon Network Studios, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. The panel will be moderated by Christian Holub.

Sunday, October 12th (12:45 pm – 1:45 pm ET); Main Stage

Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this multiverse-hopping series follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake as they discover their own paths forward. After breaking free from their unorthodox origins in Ice King's fantasies, Fionna Campbell and her trusty sidekick-slash-BFF Cake the Cat settle into a new life in their world – while keeping in touch with Simon Petrikov. But as new challenges arise, Fionna and Cake must team up with Huntress Wizard for a quest to save Ooo's favorite hero. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!