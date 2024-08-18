Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, fire country, Jared Padalecki, Supernatural, walker

Fire Country Season 3: Jared Padalecki Filming CBS Series This Week

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) shared that he was "leaving tomorrow" to film series creators and EPs Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country.

The good news came down early last week – Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) would be joining the cast of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country Season 3 in a recurring role for a three-episode story arc (with rumblings of spinoff series possibilities). Padalecki's Camden is a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with – and someone who immediately recognizes Bode's (Thieriot) raw talent. Now, we're getting an update on when Padalecki will be in front of the cameras – directly from Padalecki himself. During this weekend's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Austin" from Creation Entertainment, Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan had a Q&A/conversation with fans. When asked about his future plans, Padalecki noted that he was "leaving tomorrow" to film the hit CBS series and that he was looking forward to reuniting with some familiar Supernatural faces.

Here's a look at a clip from this weekend's Creation Entertainment event, with huge thanks for Fangasm for posting the news earlier today – here's a look:

"We're so excited," executive producer Tia Napolitano shared with TV Insider last week about the casting news. "The part was written for Jared, very specifically. Jared and Max are buddies, so that helped." Up to this point, Bode's life path has been determined by others, but now that he's out, he faces the challenge of being able to make those decisions on his own. "Everyone in Bode's life before Camden hits the scene is sort of trying to tame a tiger when it comes to Bode to make sure he works the program so he can get out," Napolitano explained. "Camden is more Bode than anyone else on our show. I think they're twin flames and similar, and Camden's able to encourage – draw out maybe the dangerous side of Bode, but he sees the talent and leans into it. He doesn't try to put lightning back into the bottle."

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (Bode), Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

