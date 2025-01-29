Posted in: TV | Tagged: Dave Matthews, fireaid

FireAid: Dave Matthews Cancels Due to "Critical Illness in The Family"

With FireAid set to kick off Thursday night, Dave Matthews was forced to cancel his performance due to a "critical illness in the family."

With a little more than 24 hours to go until Live Nation, AEG, and the Azoff Company's benefit concert event to support the firefighters and first responders fighting the good fight against the Southern California windstorms and wildfires kicks off, we have a change in the lineup for FireAid to pass along. Originally set to team with John Mayer for a performance at the KIA Forum, Dave Matthews will not be able to appear at the event (or MusiCares) "due to a critical illness in the family."

Here's a look at the Instagram post from the Dave Matthews Band's official account confirming Matthews will be unable to perform during Thursday night's event:

FireAid: Here's What You Need to Know

Who's Set to Perform During "FireAid"? Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani/No Doubt, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder, Dawes, Anderson.Paak, Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Peso Pluma, and John Mayer.

Where Is "FireAid" Taking Place? "FireAid" will take place in two venues: Intuit Dome and Kia Forum (with who's playing where in the key art that was released that waiting for you above)

How Can I Watch "FireAid"? In addition to trying to see it in person at the Intuit Dome or The Forum, the concerts will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music, AppleTV, DirecTV, Disney+/Hulu, FanDuel, KTLA+, Max, Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Netflix and Netflix's Tudum.com, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, Peacock and NBC News Now, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SoundCloud, TikTok, Veeps, X and YouTube. In addition, the event can be heard on iHeartRadio's 860+ radio stations, digital platforms, and iHeartRadio app.

Where Are The Funds Raised by "FireAid" Going? According to the event's organizers, "Proceeds from the concert will go toward a 501(c)(3) created for the event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure L.A. is better prepared for fire emergencies."

Who's Producing "FireAid"? Shelli Azofff and Irving Azoff, and the Azoff family, alongside Live Nation and AEG Presents.

