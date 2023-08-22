Posted in: Apple, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple, apple tv, foundation, isaac asimov, preview, season 2

Foundation Season 2 Ep. 7 "A Necessary Death" Sneak Peek Released

With the next chapter of Apple TV+ & David S. Goyer's Foundation hitting this week, here's a sneak peek at S02E07 "A Necessary Death."

As the second season of Apple TV+, David S. Goyer & Skydance Television's massive adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation marches towards its finale, we have a sneak peek at what's to come with this week's chapter of the Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell & Leah Harvey -starring the streaming series. In S02E07 "A Necessary Death" (written by Eric Carrasco & David Kob), Salvor (Leah Harvey) begins to question the Mentalics' motives, while Hober Mallow's (Dimitri Leonidas) proposal to the Spacers meets resistance, and Brother Constant (Isabella Laughland) and Poly (Kulvinder Ghir) stand trial.

With the seventh chapter of the 10-episode second season set to hit screens on Friday, August 25th, here's a look at a sneak preview of what's to come – along with a look back at the official trailers, season overview, and more for Apple TV+'s Foundation:

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Apple TV+'s Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon). The series adaptation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!