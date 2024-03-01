Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple tv, foundation, isaac asimov, season 3

Foundation Season 3: Tim Southam Replaces David S. Goyer as Director

Apple TV+ & Skydance Television's Foundation has tapped Tim Southam (One Piece) to take over Season 3 directing duties from David S. Goyer.

A little less than a week after we learned that writer/executive producer David S. Goyer would no longer be directing the third season of Apple TV+ & Skydance Television's massive series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation, the streaming series announced that director Tim Southam (One Piece) would be taking over directing responsibilities. The news comes after it reported that production on the third season would resume on March 6th – but with the budget reportedly "brought down" and Goyer now set to write & executive-produce for the series from Los Angeles.

In addition, executive producer Bill Bost – who helped develop the series – will head out to Prague to oversee the remainder of principal photography for the third season. Line producer Laurie Borg has also stepped down, with Doug Moreno taking his place. Southam is set to complete Episodes 301-303 (previously started by Goyer) – with approximately 80% of Episode 301 complete and Episodes 302 & 303 are approximately half-finished.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Apple TV+'s Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon). The series adaptation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

