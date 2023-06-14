Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: biden, fox news, trump, white house

FOX "News": Chyron Was "Addressed"; White House Offers Dominion Dig

FOX "News" offered a statement that was shorter than the chyron it was addressing, while The White House hit back with a Dominion Voting dig.

Earlier today, we made our pitch as to why Bleeding Cool deserved to get White House press credentials more than FOX "News." Aside from it being a fact as far as we're concerned, we brought it up in response to what the alleged "news channel" pulled off on Tuesday night. Only hours after Donald Trump was arrested, fingerprinted, and plead not guilty to 37 felony counts (31 counts of violating the Espionage Act and another six counts that include obstruction of justice & false statements – check out the indictment in full here) stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into Trump's handling of classified material, the twice-impeached ex-POTUS began spewing a bunch of nonsense that FOX "News" (surprise, surprise) chose to air. But the propaganda machine did more than that, running a split-screen of Trump & President Joe Biden with a chyron at the bottom calling Biden a "wannabe dictator" who's attempting to have "his political rival arrested." Of course, calls for FOX "News" to have their credentials pulled began to grow louder – though we still can't figure out why FOX "News" ever got them in the first place.

Well, it looks like we have a reaction from FOX "News" in the form of a statement – a nine-word response to a 13-word chyron. Basically, they addressed a chyron controversy with a chyron: "The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed." But it didn't take long for "Dark Brandon's" administration to offer a response – one that clearly hit at recent legal/financial woes that FOX "News" has suffered from lately. "So there are probably about 787 million things that I can say about this that was wrong about what we saw last night, but I don't think I am going to get into it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing earlier today. Yup, that was a dig at the $787M that FOX "News" paid to Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation case that saw the latter suing the former for broadcasting claims that the company was involved in rigging the 2020 presidential election even though FOX "News" was aware that the claims were false.

