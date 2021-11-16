Fraggle Rock: AppleTV+ Brings Viewers "Back to the Rock" January 2022

Jim Henson's most popular subterranean muppets are going to help kick off 2022 for AppleTV+ in Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock releasing their latest trailer featuring their opening theme. Before you ask, no they're not trapped at Alcatraz, nor do we know if Dwayne Johnson is involved in any capacity. Set to premiere on January 22, Back to the Rock builds off of the 2020's Rock On! mini-episodes making the Fraggles' triumphant return with Doc, Sprocket the Dog, Boober, Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Junior Gorg.

Fraggle Rock History

The original cast starred Gerard Parkes, Steve Whitmire, Dave Goelz, Jerry Nelson, Karen Prell, Tim Gosley, Kathyrn Mullen, and Richard Hunt. The new cast includes John Tartaglia (Gobo), Goelz (Boober), Frankie Codero (Wembley), Prell (Red), and Donna Kimball (Mokey). Fraggle initially made its debut in 1983 as one of the first shows involving international collaboration between Canadian (CBC), UK (ITV), and American (HBO) production companies coming from the Jim Henson Company. Filming primarily took place at a Toronto soundstage. The characters expand from the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs occasionally taking their adventures into outer space.

🎶Let the music play…🎶 Get ready for a brand new adventure with your favorite Fraggles. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premieres January 21 on Apple TV+ https://t.co/2Rm1xEUcS4 pic.twitter.com/puBRKlLWWL — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Revival

Fraggle Rock ran for five seasons (1983-1987) with their popularity spawning an animated spinoff called Fraggle Rock: The Animated Series and Doozers spinoff that premiered on Hulu in 2014. There were plans for a feature film, but they were scrapped in favor of what became Rock On! The experience was unique since it was shot during the height of the pandemic while the cast and crew used their smartphones and clever editing to splice the production together. While we're certainly looking forward to their new adventures, perhaps the biggest one of them all is if they'll just stick to a name rather than these new titles for Fraggle Rock.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=993_k1z31ew)