Fraggle Rock Rocks On at Apple TV+ with Original, New Mini-Episodes

Feeling down in self-isolation? Well, dance your cares away. Worry's for another day as Apple TV+ sets to launch Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, a series of new, original mini-episodes. Created by Jim Henson, Fraggle Rock premiered in 1983 running five seasons on HBO. The series took place in a subterranean world full of colorful characters including Doc, Sprocket the Dog, Boober, Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Junior Gorg. The original cast starred Gerard Parkes, Steve Whitmire, Dave Goelz, Jerry Nelson, Karen Prell, Tim Gosley, Kathyrn Mullen, and Richard Hunt. The latest incarnation features new stories and classic Fraggle songs making its debut today.

Fraggle Rock Helps Adults and Children Cope with Social Distancing

According to Deadline, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! focuses on how we are all connected through friendship in the era of social distancing. While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they still find ways to have fun together with music, silliness, special guests and of course the help of Doozertubes, devices created by the industrious Doozers. In the first mini-sode entitled "Shine On," new Doozertubes are delivered to the Fraggles' caves, allowing them to come together for a favorite song, "Shine On, Shine On Me." Here is the trailer for the new series.

Fraggle Rock Crew Uses Creative Ingenuity via Smartphones

What makes the series unique is how production shot the series on iPhones from their individual homes. The mini-sodes are produced by the Jim Henson Company, who also developed the original 80s series. Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia are the executive producers. The renewed interest isn't surprising considering HBO remastered the original series in 2016. What's your fondest memory of the original series? Fraggle Rock: Rock On! airs Tuesdays on Apple TV+. Here's the original opening to the 80s series.