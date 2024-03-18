Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, fraggle rock, preview, season 2, trailer

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 Trailer Dances Your Cares Away

Arriving on Friday, March 29th, Apple TV+ rolled out the official trailer & guest star lineup for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2.

It's time to head back to "The Rock," folks! Okay – not quite yet. But on Friday, March 29th, Apple TV+ will roll out the highly anticipated second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – and we have an official trailer to pass along to give you a better sense of what's in store. Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt are back for more epic, fun & wacky adventures – but the times they are a-changin' at "The Rock." The Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and (of course) brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away…down at… well, you know. Viewers can also look forward to an impressive lineup of special guest-star voices – including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara, Tony & Grammy Award winner/Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, Grammy nominee Adam Lambert, and K-pop group aespa. Now, here's a look at the official key art poster that was released earlier today:

All 13 episodes of the second season will debut globally on March 29th on Apple TV+, joining season one of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Night of the Lights Holiday Special, and the original 1980s Fraggle Rock series, as well as recently added bonus specials, Down at Fraggle Rock, Doozer Music, and Fraggle Songs – all of which are now streaming. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, and John Tartaglia, along with Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, with Harvey Mason Jr. serving as the executive music producer. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O'Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!