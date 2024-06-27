Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier, paramount, season 2

Frasier S02 Sees Harriet Samson Harris Return; Rachel Bloom Join Cast

Paramount+'s Frasier Season 2 sees Harriet Samson Harris return as Bebe Glazer, with Rachel Bloom joining as her daughter, Phoebe Glazer.

The big casting news for the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier continues, with Variety reporting exclusively that Harriet Samson Harris will reprise her original series role as Frasier Crane's agent, Bebe Glazer, for a guest role. In addition, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) has joined the cast as Bebe's daughter, Phoebe Glazer. According to the description provided, Harris' Bebe is "known for her dramatic flair and outrageous Machiavellian maneuvers" and "will stop at nothing to get what she wants." As for her daughter, Phoebe is described as "having inherited her mother's indomitable charm" while sporting "a magnetic personality as well as a taste for the finer things."

Harris and Bloom join an impressive list of names joining the streaming series for its second season – one that includes Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) are set as guest stars, with Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) set for a guest-starring arc. Fans of the original series can also look forward to Dan Butler returning as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Edward Hibbert returning as Gil Chesterton – both in guest-starring roles – with James Burrows returning to direct the first two episodes.

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!