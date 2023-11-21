Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier, kelset grammer, paramount, preview

Frasier Season 1 E08 "The B Story" Images: Frasier & David's Dilemmas

Check out the preview images for Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier Season 1 Episode 8: "The B Story."

Article Summary We have a look at the preview images for Joe Cristalli & Chris Harris Frasier S01E08: "The B Story."

Frasier makes his case for full-professor status while David faces a shocking academic "first."

Along with preview images, we also have a look at the episode overview.

Behind-the-scenes clips and a trailer show the series' new dynamics.

What better way to keep the family quiet this Christmas than to have them huddled around the television for this week's episode of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier? Just to make sure that you know what you're talking about when you pitch them on it, we have the overview and preview images for S01E08: "The B Story." Can Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) help David (Anders Keith) deal with the kind of "academic first" that David was clearly never ready for? Can Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) make the case for him to receive full-professor status? If those two questions aren't enough to pique your family's interest – good luck with the dishes?

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 8 "The B Story" Preview

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 8 "The B Story": While Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) attempts to convince the university's provost to grant him full professor status, David (Anders Keith) faces a horrific, life-shattering crisis which will take all of Freddy's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) help to get him through: his first-ever B. Written by Miles Woods, here's a look at the preview images released for this week's episode:

In the following featurette, the cast takes us behind the scenes of the Paramount+ series as they discuss working with Grammer:

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series (as well as a look behind the scenes at how it all came together):

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

