Frasier Season 1 Ep. 5 "The Founders' Society" Preview Images Released

Here's a look at the preview images for Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier S01E05: "The Founders' Society."

Frasier, Alan and Olivia have their minds set on membership in a prestigious academic society.

David takes a serious interest in Freddy’s personal life - but why?

This week's episode of Paramount+'s Frasier was written by Farhan Arshad.

Welcome back to our weekly look at the first season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Frasier. For this go-around, we're taking a look at the preview images for S01E05: "The Founders' Society" – as Frasier (Kelsey Grammer), Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst) & Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) look to better their standing at the university by joining a prestigious academic society. Meanwhile, David (Anders Keith) suddenly develops an interest in Freddy's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) personal life – but why? Here's a look:

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 5 "The Founders' Society" Preview

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 5 "The Founders' Society": Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) joins Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) as they seek membership in the university's prestigious "Founders' Society." Meanwhile, David (Anders Keith) digs into Freddy's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) personal life for a surprising reason. Written by Farhan Arshad, here's a look at the preview images that were released for this week's episode:

In the following behind-the-scenes look, Grammer introduces us to the new characters in Frasier's next chapter and the talented actors who play them, including Jack Cutmore-Scott (Freddy Crane), Toks Olagundoye (Olivia Finch), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Alan Cornwall), Anders Keith (David Krane), and Jess Salgueiro (Eve) – here's a look:

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series:

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

