Frasier Sequel Series Reportedly Being Considered By Paramount+

Ignoring our strong desire to make a "tossed salads and scrambled eggs" joke involving prison that would probably result in our editor's head exploding, it appears Paramount+ (the new name for CBS All Access starting next month) is looking to move forward on a 10-episode sequel series order for the award-winning NBC sitcom Frasier, starring Kelsey Grammer. TV Line first reported that series star and executive producer Grammer is currently in talks with CBS Studios to reprise the role of Dr. Frasier Crane as well as executive produce the new series. Grammer has reportedly met a number of the writers on the project, which stems from Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris.

Created by the late David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee in 1993, the series would go on to run for 11 seasons- ending its run in 2004. Over that time, the Cheers spinoff would set a record for most Emmy Awards won by a scripted series at that time, with 37 of those awards including five consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series. Along with Grammer, Frasier also starred David Hyde Pierce as Frasier's younger brother, Niles Crane; Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Frasier's live-in housekeeper (and Niles' love interest); Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, the producer of Frasier's radio show; Dan Butler as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, the host of "Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe and the Gonzo Sports Show"; and the late John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Frasier's father. Reports are that Pierce has already been approached about a return, with the studios hoping to also have Leeves and Gilpin involved in some way. While it's still too early to know for sure if it will get a green light, the Frasier sequel series could begin filming as early as Summer 2021 (depending on cast contracts and scheduling conflicts). No official comments have been offered by either