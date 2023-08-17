Posted in: TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: frank welker, freakazoid!, Paul Rugg

Freakazoid! Star Paul Rugg Reveals "Recording Session That Broke Me"

Freakazoid! star Paul Rugg has very fond memories of Frank Welker recording the "Man vs. Bear" scene from "The Chip (Part II)."

Frank Welker is one of the most versatile voice actors of our time, with nearly 900 credits to his name in a career spanning 54 years, ironically starting in the live-action 1969 Elvis Presley-starred feature The Trouble with Girls. His longevity comes from bringing the various voices to life and from recreating animal sounds, which certain animated shows like Freakazoid! and, recently, the latest Futurama revival on Hulu, reprising his role as fan-favorite Nibbler. Freakazoid! star Paul Rugg, who played the title character, shared a clip from the season one episode "The Chip (Part II)" using repurpose footage of a man wrestling a bear.

"The Freakazoid recording session that broke me," Rugg wrote on his social media. "We had footage of a man wrestling a bear. Good. We thought we'd add bear and man noises. We brought Frank Welker in to be both the man and bear. Frank recorded the bear first. We ran it back, and Frank then did the man. He surprised us by screaming. I almost choked from laughing. One take. We all left. The world was never the same."

On top of the memorable scene, Welker also provided the vocal effects of Dexter Douglas's (Rugg) cat Mr. Chibbikins, who set things in motion after landing on his keyboard to turn his owner into Freakazoid! He also provided the vocal effects of Foamy the Freakadog, the voice of Booger Beast, Bill Clinton, and executive producer Steven Spielberg. Freakazoid was part of the Warner Bros animation block that the director produced that also included Tiny Toon Adventures and Animaniacs, with some of the cast members like Rob Paulsen and Tress MacNeille working on all three shows. Both franchises have been revisited since with Hulu's Animaniacs revival and Tiny Toons Looniversity, a reboot featuring a new cast with some of the holdovers returning in different roles for Cartoon Network. Freakazoid! lasted two seasons from 1995-1997 and also starred Joe Leahy, Ed Asner, Jeff Bennett, John P. McCann, and Maurice LaMarche.

