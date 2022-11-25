Friends: Central Perk Makes Classic Sitcom Coffee A Reality For Fans

Coffee will always be there for you – just like Friends will always be! Even though it's been off the air for a hot minute (and not just on a break!), this endearing classic sitcom stands the test of time and is as popular as ever. Kind of in a similar way to coffee… Enter: Central Perk Coffee Company.

Central Perk offers artisan, sustainably sourced coffee and variety packs that are PERFECT for the holidays. Comprised of industry experts from the coffee, specialty food and beverage, hospitality, and entertainment worlds — including Top Chef and multiple James Beard Foundation Award Winner Tom Colicchio, who also happens to be a Friends fan, of course!

Available in pods, ground, or whole bean, Central Perk has three signature roasts: "How You Doin'?" (medium roast), "Pivot Blend" (medium/dark roast), and "We Were on a Coffee Break" (dark roast). Each is available individually, as a subscription, or as part of a variety pack (the one with all three roasts), which honestly is the best gift idea, and Holiday Armadillo-approved!

The "How You Doin'?" medium roast is a rich-but-light blend of Colombian and Brazilian Arabicas, with subtle chocolates, soft honey, and fragrant blackberry notes. All coffee jargon aside, it's light but still rich and full-flavored – perfect for flavored lattes or creamers as it blends so well with other flavors without getting lost.

"Pivot Blend" is a medium dark roast and, in my opinion, the best of the three. It's impossibly smooth (yes, smoother than Joey) without being as up-front as a full dark roast, yet it still delivers a flavor that's perfect alone or with other flavors. It's a crafted blend of 100% high-grown milds with complex flavors of sweet cocoa, bright citrus, and herbs.

Quite possibly, the aptest name of the three, "We Were on a Coffee Break," is Central Perk's dark roast, and wow! This roast is stunningly bold, nutty, and full-bodied, and the website even describes it as "fearless," which, if that's not telling as to how bold this roast is, I'm not sure what will describe it.

Central Perk is now shipping (in a festive Friends box, no less) and offering free shipping within the lower 48 states on orders over $35. Of course, with the holidays right around the corner (pivot!), the variety pack makes the absolute perfect gift, hands down. And best of all? There's a limited edition coffee can – fits perfectly under the tree! All products are available now at centralperk.com.