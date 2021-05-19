Friends Reunion Official Trailer & Poster Released with New Details

With only a little more than a week to go until Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman officially reunite on screen for HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, fans are getting a closer look at what they can expect via an official poster for the event as well as an official trailer. Joining the cast will be BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. But that's not all…

Along with a look at the official trailer and overview, we also have a listing of the physical and virtual promotional activations that will be taking place in support of the reunion:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRXVQ77ehRQ)

Our favorite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family.

"Friends Reunite for Friends" Screening Events: On Wednesday, May 26th, HBO Max will invite select guests and super-fans for an exclusive screening to experience the reunion special with their friends IRL. The experience will include tailored pre-show entertainment and outdoor screenings before its HBO Max debut in two iconic locations: The Greens at Pier 17 in New York City, NY, and at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA. Fans will have the opportunity to attend through a #SuperFriendsFan UGC sweepstakes via HBOMax, HBOMaxPop, and Friends social channels.

Scener Watch-Along Partnership: Fans can reunite with their friends virtually to enjoy the reunion special together with Scener. Starting premiere day, fans will be able to see their favorite cast reunite on their own custom virtual couches with video and chat capabilities on scener.com. Fans can share watch party experiences using the #CentralPerkWatchParties hashtag.

Digital & Social Red Carpet: To further celebrate the long-awaited reunion special, HBO Max is hosting a live-streamed digital and social red carpet on Wednesday, May 26th from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm PST. This event will feature exclusive programming, guest-star appearances and live segments from the 'Friends Reunite for Friends' screening events in New York and Los Angeles leading up to the reunion special.