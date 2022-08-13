Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Addresses NBC Sitcom's Lack of Diversity

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Friends is certainly a byproduct of its time as a popular 1990s/2000s sitcom, and one of its beneficiaries of the show's success is star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the show was called out toward the end of its 10-season run on NBC (and in recent years) for its lack of diversity. The actor admitted if the series were brought back, "it would not be an all-white cast." In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Kudrow defended Crane and Kauffman on their creative decisions regarding the series' origins.

Friends: Lisa Kudrow Defends, Explains Creators' Lack of Diversity
Lisa Kudrow in Friends. Image courtesy of Warner Bros

Kudrow on the Inspiration Behind Friends

"Well, I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college," Kudrow said. "And for shows especially, when it's going to be a comedy that's character-driven, you write what you know. They have no business writing stories about the experiences of being a person of color." The actress added what she did see the problem being. "I think at that time, the big problem that I was seeing was, 'Where's the apprenticeship?'"

Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are coming back for a Friends reunion, courtesy of NBCUniversal.
Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are coming back for a Friends reunion, courtesy of NBCUniversal.

As far as what Kauffman's done with her success to make up for the lack of diverse opportunities, she donated $4 million to create the Marta F. Kauffman '78 Professorship in African and African American Studies at Brandeis University. She also wanted to expand the apprenticeships so that they could be readily available. "I want to make sure from now on in every production I do that I am conscious in hiring people of color and actively pursue young writers of color. I want to know [that] I will act differently from now on. And then I will feel unburdened."

Simon Kinberg: 'Dark Phoenix' Story "Required an Intensity to tell Properly"
Lisa Kudrow
Photo by DFree / Shutterstock.com

Friends, which also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, featured a variety of POC guest stars, including Lauren Tom, Gabrielle Union, Mark Consuelos, Craig Robinson, and, Aisha Tyler.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tom Chang

I'm a follower of pop culture from gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV for over 30 years. I grew up reading magazines like Starlog, Mad, and Fangoria. As a writer for over 10 years, Star Wars was the first sci-fi franchise I fell in love with. I'm a nerd-of-all-trades.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.