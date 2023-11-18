Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01Ep10 "A Powerful Mage" And Old, Too

Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, S01E10: "A Powerful Mage" reveals Frieren's deepest secret and ultimate weapon. Not only does Frieren show how badass she truly is, but she has taught her students how to follow the same steps to greatness. It was truly a fantastic episode and just left us open-mouthed when it was all over. We also get to learn more about her past, finally— yay!

The episode develops mostly through flashbacks, and Frieren is able to absolutely kill it in battle without many flashes or need for flair. We see Lügner's realization before dying that Fern has suppressed her mana all along, which is looked down upon by mages. This takes us to when Flamme and Frieren first met after Frieren's village has been wiped by a Demon and ultimately defeated by a kid version of herself. In just a few minutes, Flamme's power is established without even a need for words, and takes Frieren on as an apprentice, but first lesson: learn to control your mana and limit its flow. You pretty much fool everyone into thinking you are not as powerful as you are.

The reason why suppressing their mana is key and such an important tool to control is the key to beating the demons themselves. Demons are not able to control or suppress their own mana because of their pride, which they will always rely upon. We get to see Flamme grow old, and her advice to Frieren is to live incognito and suppress her mana until she is powerful enough to defeat the demon king and finally carve her name in the history books. We see how the party of heroes recruited her and how quickly Himmel sensed there was much more power to her than she let on. While tragic (I mean, we all know our favorite characters always have some tragic backstory), I am glad we saw part of Frieren's past and how she became so powerful.

Back in the present, Aura is confident in her power, her mana, and the fact that she now has Frieren in the palm of her hand. Until Frieren shows the true extent of her mana and man, letting it shine across the whole field, tipping the scales in her favor, and gaining control. Frieren then confesses not only has she kept her power hidden, but she also pretty much doubles Aura in age, as is she already over a thousand years old. I was in shock; I knew she was old but not four digits old. She then orders Aura to kill herself, and it was a pretty brutal scene; I did not imagine Frieren's hatred ran that deep. Though I can understand it. It was a fantastic episode that truly raises the bar, and I hope we get more like this.

