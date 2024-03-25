Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, my hero academia, season 7, trailer

My Hero Academia Season 7 Trailer: The Drumbeat of War Gets Louder

Set to premiere this May, here's a look at the newest trailer for My Hero Academia Season 7, as well as some thoughts on what's ahead.

A new trailer has asked for the upcoming seventh season of My Hero Academia will start streaming. The best part about it is that the premiere is less than two months away. The previous season was truly fantastic: strong writing and phenomena art, as usual. The trailer does a fantastic job of making us look forward and getting us hyped for what is coming next.

As usual, the trailer looks great— filled with action, intrigue, and the promise of an all-out war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, including Shigaraki and All For One. We get to see so many familiar faces, the one I'm most excited to see in action is Stars and Stripes – the ageless great, and I cannot wait to see how her presence changes things. The trailer has a very foreboding vibe to it with all the group shots and the seemingly angry or worried All Might snippet. The trailer does a fantastic job setting the urgent tone and leaving me scared for what awaits our heroes in training after all they have lost so far.

The trailer made me feel like when I first watched Dune's trailer: all about the intense stares. We also see Dabi sporting his white hair and holding on to the famous All Might statue as everything around burns with blue flames. We get snippets of pretty much all heroes we have gotten to know over the years, the students of Class 1A, Toga, Endeavor, a very ready-to-fight Mirko, and insanely scary-looking Shigaraki and All For One. This trailer leaves absolutely no doubt in my mind that things are about to go to hell, especially once we see the UA floating as a battle seems to be unfolding.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia was one of my favorites, and set up a new bar and I am sure things will be going even more balls to the wall with season seven. I really liked how last season focused on mental health themes and the mental toll these fights have taken on our heroes. I think these subjects were handled pretty well throughout, and I wonder if we will see more of the repercussions of this throughout society and not just heroes. The ending to last season really set a great tone for what is to come, and I hope we get to see more of this reflected in this upcoming season after everything they have already gone through. It definitely looks like an exciting new series of adventures is on our way this May (and later this year) – and I am here for it.

