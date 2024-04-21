Posted in: TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Review, spy x family, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

Spy x Family Code: White Review: Action, Adventure & Anya Expressions

Spy x Family Code: White is a fun feature film adventure packed with action, adventure, and Anya expressions - everything I had hoped for.

Article Summary "Spy x Family Code: White" offers a seamless story continuation and more Folger family bonding.

The movie balances intense action with the series' signature humor and Anya's hilarity.

Loid and Yor's relationship complexities add depth, with Loid shining as a "husbando".

At a pacey two hours, the film surprises with darker tones and provides non-stop engagement.

The new Spy x Family film premiered across theaters in North America – and Spy x Family Code: White is a fun installment packed with action and funny Anya expressions – my personal favorite. It was a fantastic story from beginning to end that brings the Folger family a little closer together, which fills my fan's heart with a lot of emotion. This film definitely raises the stakes and adds more action to our favorite spy drama.

At first, I was a little apprehensive about Spy x Family Code: White. Some anime movies tend to feel out of canon or very separated from the show. However, I am very happy to announce this was not the case with Spy x Family Code: White. The film felt like a continuation of where the anime left off – a new chapter, which is what I would expect from a big-screen effort. From beginning to end, the story was engrossing and concise, flowing organically. The story and characters are faithful to what we have known thus far and add more layers to the story we already follow.

The movie puts our favorite fake family, the Folgers, through new levels of perilous situations. It is the first time any of the missions has had such a legit urgent feel to them. The rising tension and anxiety since, at any point, it feels like things can go bad at any given moment. Even after last season, I mean, Yor was definitely put through the ringer and made it out successfully. And yet, they managed to go all out without making the story feel forced. I love how the events were taken seriously without undercutting the horror of what was actually going on with silliness. It was wonderfully balanced throughout

That said, this movie did contain one of my favorite moments in Spy X Family that I have seen so far. I could not stop laughing with Anya and her trying to keep it in. That is all I am going to say. I will not spoil it for anyone, but I promise it is just too funny. If you already are a fan of Anya's silly expressions, you are in for a journey.

I loved how centered around the family the movie is, following the Folgers on a trip to try a dessert for one of Anya's school projects. It was enjoyable to see the family get closer together. However, as a huge Loid and Yor simp, I was in for this story. Man, the rollercoaster of silly misunderstanding put me through a loop. I love jealous Yor, and my heart is always happy to see moments with her and Loid. Even though they are in a fake marriage, Loid is definitely the best "husbando" material. I like how sweet Loid is and how he is slowly getting closer and more attached to Anya and Yor as time passes by.

I was actually surprised at how dark the story turned once all of the players were introduced. Once again, it was great to see Yor and Loid kick ass to get Anya back and the family together. I love how family-like their interactions have gotten and how hard they are working to keep things as they are. Also, Loid just became Papa of the Year, successfully beating most anime dads for Anya. It has been nice to see how Yor serves as the middleman helping Loid understand the child more. I live for those moments

The film was fantastic. I thought it would feel thin & stretched out, being nearly two hours long. However, it actually flies by, and the pace of the story flows beautifully. It is definitely a film worth watching, even more than once–It was fun, heartwarming, and perfectly balanced with action in between. It did a great job keeping me hyped as a viewer, and I wish we had more story to continue now. I am happy it exceeded my expectations.

Spy x Family Code: White Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 The new Spy x Family film premiered across theaters in North America - and Spy x Family Code: White is a fun installment packed with action and funny Anya expressions - my personal favorite. It was a fantastic story from beginning to end that brings the Folger family a little closer together, which fills my fan's heart with a lot of emotion. This film definitely raises the stakes and adds more action to our favorite spy drama. At first, I was a little apprehensive about Spy x Family Code: White. Some anime movies tend to feel out of canon or very separated from the show. However, I am very happy to announce this was not the case with Spy x Family Code: White. The film felt like a continuation of where the anime left off - a new chapter, which is what I would expect from a big-screen effort. From beginning to end, the story was engrossing and concise, flowing organically. The story and characters are faithful to what we have known thus far and add more layers to the story we already follow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!