Solo Leveling Season 1 Offers Thrilling, Action-Packed Introduction

The first season of Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling proved to be every bit the action-packed & thrilling anime adventure that we were hoping for.

The season finale of Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling was a perfect wrap-up to a fantastic season, successfully leaving viewers wanting more… now. A few days ago, I left the anime playing as I was writing, and I had to give a try to the Latin American Spanish dub. I was pleasantly surprised at the animation and story; before long, I was already sucked in and could not turn away from the screen. In just a few hours I had caught up and already anxiously waiting for the twelfth episode. I am not going to lie; I was hoping there would be a second cour, but alas…

The anime introduces us to a world where human warriors, called hunters, possess supernatural abilities to fight in the dungeons. The dungeons are these portals that they have to go through before the monsters on the other side make their way into the real world. We are quickly introduced to the different types of hunters, their abilities, and their fighting ranks. We also learn that once assigned a rank there is no moving up or down unless there is a rebirth. Our main character, who is known as the weakest hunter, gets assigned to a raid, which turns out to be a double dungeon, and everything goes to hell. After pretty much sacrificing himself, Sung Jinwoo is returned to life, selected by the system to fight off dungeons as a player, and a deadly adventure ensues as he keeps getting more powerful.

The world setting is strong from the beginning without having to go into long bouts of exposition. The story starts, and everything is already established, making things more believable with the context of the universe we are presented with and we start learning the ropes as things go along. We then met, who is already a renowned loser, you know, the typical good boi who you know will give his all to become better… and he does, terrifyingly so.

I am not going to lie; there were not a lot of fully likable characters, but they were very flawed and human. Making things relatable and, with it, even more horrific. We see how Jinwoo grows not just physically but in strength and mentality, too. Life becomes a big chaotic game, and I will be crossing my fingers it does not taint Jinwoo as a person. Although we already have seen his struggles trying to forgive those who wronged him… I mean, I probably would be sour, too, if I was forced to sacrifice.

I really love how the story is being told. Clearly, there are things from the past that will clash with Jinwoo and his friend Jinho's plans. However, this is not even counting the high-ranking douche that is coming after Jinwoo and wherever this game is really taking him. I like how the past and future are being built up at the same time and I am equally excited to learn more of each. The world-building and animation are pretty good at keeping the viewer hyped up. The anime is filled with action and keeps raising the stakes with each episode.

I'm very curious to see where things are heading with the dungeons Jinwoo has been visiting and the power he has gained. I also have so many questions about the Jeju island team and Jinwoo's family. I admit, I am also crossing my fingers they don't pull a Narnia on us and I hope things are actually real. This anime was definitely an exciting ride for this past season of Crunchyroll and I'm so happy it made my list in the most random way. I am very excited for season two and to actually dive into the source material. And speaking of Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling Season 2…

Solo Leveling Review by Alejandra Bodden 8 / 10

