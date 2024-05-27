Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arnold schwarzenegger, fubar, netflix, season 2

FUBAR S02: Schwarzenegger Is/Now Has World's Biggest Action Figure

Arnold Schwarzenegger found an interesting way to let fans of Netflix & Nick Santora's comedy-action series FUBAR know Season 2 will be big.

When we last checked in with Netflix and series creator Nick Santora's (Reacher, Prison Break) Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring comedy-action series FUBAR, Schwarzenegger was letting the world know that his recent pacemaker surgery wouldn't delay the start of production on the second season. Well, we can't think of a better way of proving that than for the streaming series star to check in from filming to have a little "action figure" fun. Because why shouldn't the "The Biggest Action Figure in The World" have the biggest action figure in the world? Here's a look at how that all came together (video above) – with Schwarzenegger teasing fans that it represents just how much bigger the second season is going to be…

"Season 2 is bananas. We're coming up with some real fun surprises for FUBAR fans in Season 2, for sure," Santora shared with the streaming service during an interview from last May. In the second season, The Brunner family will face "a million things they're going to have to deal with" – including analyst Tina (Aparna Brielle) secretly working undercover. "In Season 2, we're going to go in knowing there might be a rat in the kitchen. And what are they going to do about that?" Did we mention that a whole lot of agents – including Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner and Monica Barbaro's Emma (Monica Barbaro) have now been exposed? "They're in deep dog doo-doo, for sure. They're in trouble," Santora added.

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement (Schwarzenegger) discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. Joining Schwarzenegger for the comedy/action streaming series are Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Gabriel Luna. Nick Santora serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Schwarzenegger also executive producing. FUBAR is also executive produced by Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost, alongside Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

