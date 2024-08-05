Posted in: ABC, Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron-Bure, Christine Lakin, full house, Fuller House, Jodie Sweetin, Step by Step

Fuller House: Christine Lakin Has a Theory on Her Series Hiring/Firing

Christine Lakin (Sisters) has a theory about Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure playing a part in her losing a recurring role on the show.

For Christine Lakin, it was a potential TGIF crossover that never was, as the Step By Step star could have visited the Tanners at the Netflix legacy series Fuller House. While we don't know if it would be as "Al Lambert" from the William Bickley, Robert Boyett, and Thomas Miller sitcom, the actress was slated for a recurring role for the original Full House creator Jeff Franklin series. Lakin appeared on Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's podcast How Rude, Tanneritos podcast with what happened.

Christine Lakin Theorizes Fuller House Politics from Candace Cameron Bure Forced Her Out

Sweetin played middle child Stephanie Tanner on the original ABC series that ran for eight seasons from 1987-1995 and reprised her role for the legacy series that also stars Candace Cameron Bure, reprising oldest sister DJ Tanner, and Barber returning as neighbor Kimmy Gibbler. The original Full House adult cast in the late Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin made recurring appearances. Neither Mary Kate Olsen nor Ashley Olsen wanted to return as the youngest sibling of Michelle Tanner, both having retired from acting. The Netflix series ran for five seasons from 2016-2020.

Lakin recalled having a "great" meeting with Franklin and being "stoked" about appearing on Fuller House "And then about two days before the table read, I got a call from my manager saying, 'Yes, something happened. They're pushing the table read. I think there's some stuff with the script they want to rewrite,'" she said. "The next day happened, and my manager calls and says, 'Hey, I don't know how to tell you this, but you've been let go.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he said, 'Yeah, they just said they're rewriting the character, and they're not going to need you anymore. And I was like, 'What did I do wrong?' I didn't even go to a table read."



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!