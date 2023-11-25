Posted in: ABC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: ABC, full house, Fuller House, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, netflix

Full House: John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Reunite, Share TikTok Moment

Full House stars John Stamos and Lori Loughlin reunite, dancing to Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers' "Islands in the Stream" over on TikTok.

It seems like Uncle Jesse waited until Aunt Becky left the joint as Full House stars John Stamos and Lori Loughlin reunited to share a TikTok dance to the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duet "Islands in the Stream." "Have Mercy!" Stamos, who's currently promoting his memoir "If You Would Have Told Me", appeared in all 193 episodes of the ABC sitcom anchoring their TGIF lineup for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The series also starred the late Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner). The original "Full House" series was about a TV host and widowed father (Sagat) who has his two brothers move in to help him raise his three daughters.

Loughlin, who plays Danny's TV morning co-host Becky Donaldson, joined the series in season two in a recurring role before being elevated to the main cast in season three. Becky ended up marrying Jesse before the series ended. Both returned in the Netflix legacy sequel series Fuller House with Bure, Sweetin, and holdover Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibler) as the focus, with most of the cast reuniting except for the Olsens. With five seasons, creator Jeff Franklin and cast were hopeful "Michelle" would return, but that wasn't to be, and they weren't about to recast the role despite the twins' retirement from acting.

The fifth and final season saw Loughlin's Becky written out of the sitcom due to the actress's legal troubles, but as the TikTok video has shown, neither has lost a step as the clip starts with Stamos (who played Jesse Katsopolis) doing a little two-step before Loughlin sneaking up behind him and joins in stride. In "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos revealed to People he considered dating Loughlin in real life but ended up marrying Rebecca Romijn. Given the dirty laundry that's aired from said memoir, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star and her current husband (and Star Trek: Lower Decks star), Jerry O'Connell, have distanced themselves, and it's probably for the best.

