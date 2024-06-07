Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: futurama, hulu, preview, Season 12, teaser

Futurama Returns to Hulu for Season 12 on July 29th: First Look Teaser

John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, and more have some great news to share about Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama Season 12.

A little more than seven months after we learned that Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama would be returning to Hulu for not one but two seasons, we have a special look at Season 12 to send your way – with a new wave of episodes set to start hitting screens on July 29th. But don't take our word for it – not when John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, and more are waiting in the first-look teaser above to share the great news with you.

Hulu's Futurama Season 11: Trailer, Overview & More!

Starring John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman, here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Hulu's Futurama Season 11:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

