G4 Reunion Highlights: Around the Net 2020, Intern Torture & More

By now, you've most likely heard the news: WWE wrestler, New Day member, and hardcore gamer Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed) is now officially a part of the upcoming G4 network reboot. The news came after Woods saved Adam Sessler, Kevin Pereira, Olivia Munn, Morgan Webb, Kristin Adams, and Blair Herter from the machinations of host/super-villain Ron Funches at the end of A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special on Tuesday night. But believe it or not, the G4 OGs actually found some time beforehand to showcase some of the best and brightest (and some not so much) from the network past- including Attack of the Show and X-Play!.

Here's a look at some of the nostalgia trips as well as some new surprises that were unleashed during the reunion, beginning with… Colonel Duckbucket's World Famous Deep Fried Ducks-Giving Coronary Blowout?!?

Next up, Crazy Adam (Sessler) is back for your 'Black Friday" with deals that… well… are definitely unique. A PS5 Box full of socks? A Nintendo Switchblade? And those are the "lower shelf" ones:

Remember the "Around the Net" segment from Attack of the Show!? Well, G4 fans sure do, and they wanted Pereira and Munn to pull off an impromptu 2020 edition. Though the duo obliges, it isn't long until the trip down "stunts gone wrong" lane leads to dark, long-buried resentment between the two: The Borscht Event.

Finally, Sessler and Webb are unexpectedly put into the position of both honoring and trying to justify the abuse towards the G4 "interns" over the year. By the time you're done processing all 53 seconds of it, you'll wonder why Sara McLachlan's "Arms of an Angel" isn't playing in the background because it's like a cross between an awards ceremony's "In Memorium" video and evidence in a criminal proceeding.

Of course, you can always kick back with some eggnog and check out the entire special below: