Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Talks Jon Snow Series: "It's Happening"

A week ago the universe of HBO & George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" was caught by surprise by some interesting rumblings. That was when The Hollywood Reporter reported that HBO was in early development on a live-action spinoff series focusing on Kit Harington's Jon Snow (with the actor reportedly attached to reprise his fan-favorite & Emmy-nominated role). But here's the kicker. Unlike the 63 other GOT-based projects that have been rumored, this one will actually be a sequel to the global streaming phenomenon (GOT still owns the streaming charts around the world). But for the past week, it's all been rumors since no one has gone on the record to confirm. Well, an official confirmation just got one step closer thanks to some recent comments from Harington's GOT co-star & friend Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen).

Speaking with the BBC ahead of her UK stage debut in Chekhov's The Seagull, Clarke (who responded "No, I think I'm done" when asked if she would return to the GOT universe) was asked about the report and she wasted to no time verifying it. "He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening," the Secret Wars actress responded, followed by what comes across as a follow-up meant to walk back any potential spoilers: "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington." As GOT fans already know, the eighth & final season saw Jon discover that he was really Aegon Targaryen… which means he has a line on the Iron Throne. But as we saw in the series finale, Jon shuffled off to snowier pastures after being exiled from Westeros and heading North of the Wall with a caravan of Wildlings to begin a new life (a life we're apparently about to learn more about, and one that could involve the return of some familiar faces… though apparently not Clarke's).