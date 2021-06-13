Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke's New Coffee Cup Controversy Culprit

While fans of George R.R. Martin await the 2047 debut of the next Game of Thrones novel (we know that's not what they're officially called) and the eventual selling of Martin's completed book series to WarnerMedia for a second Game of Thrones series whose finale fans will complain about, original series star Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) is reigniting one of the most controversial and unsettled storylines from the HBO series' final season. Yup, that damn coffee cup. If you need a refresher course on the caffeinated conundrum, here goes…

Back during the eighth season episode "The Last of the Starks," a time-traveling cup of coffee can be seen making its presence known- chilling on the table, next to Daenerys. Well, it didn't take long for social media to get ahold of that, and… well… you know how social media can be when you combine "popular thing" with "mistake," right? Suddenly, it's "Game of Throwing Blame"! Speaking with Jimmy Fallon back in October 2019, Clarke put the blame at the feet of co-star Conleth Hill (Lord Varys). "Here's the truth. We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth, kay? He plays Varys. He's sitting next to me in that scene. He pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I've got to tell you something. I've got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine.' It was his. It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so," Clarke claimed. So case closed, right? Except that a number of other actors who asked about the incident (which was later removed via CGI) like Sophie Turner had another suspect in mind- Clarke.

Maybe because she sensed the heat was on or maybe Time has cleaned up the memories a bit- either way, Clarke brought up the subject again during an edition of "Texts With theSkimm" (via EW). Bu this time, she was placing the blame a bit higher. Asked what her favorite morning drink was, Clarke went off script a bit with this teasing potential revelation: "It's not Starbucks – spoiler. I'm going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you Dan Weiss." Wait- is it possible? Could series co-creator and executive producer Dan Weiss be the culprit? That doesn't seem to be the case when you look at what Weiss had to say about the matter in James Hibberd's book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon. "I'd seen that shot one thousand times, and we're always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it. I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don't see the gorillas running around in the background because you're counting the basketballs," Weiss explained for the book. "Every production that's ever existed had things like this. You can see a crew member in Braveheart; there's an actor wearing a wristwatch in Spartacus. But now people can rewind things and everybody is talking to each other in real-time. So one person saw the coffee cup, rewound it, and then everybody did."

