Game of Thrones: Iwan Rheon – Battle of Winterfell "Absolute Genius"

Iwan Rheon's Ramsey Bolton may have met his end at the conclusion of season six, but the actor maintains the HBO fantasy Game of Thrones still produced some of the most compelling television through its controversial final season. While promoting his unique Halloween project Screamfest IV: The Kraken's Revenge, Rheon spoke with NME in October and contends that since creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had no remaining source material from George R. R. Martin, they met the unique challenge the eighth season presented. "It was always gonna be divisive," Rheon said. "I don't think it was gonna be any other way, to be honest. Obviously, you can't please everyone. I felt that they made a very strong decision to where they thought the season would go and I think they went with it and told the story really well."

Iwan Rheon's Unpopular "Game of Thrones" Opinion

Rheon mentioned the last stand between the living against the undead provided some of the best the series had to offer. "I thought the Battle of Winterfell was absolute genius, the best television I've ever seen. I thought it was really brave and they went for it." The actor found it "hilarious" how fans took their complaints online. "Who was doing the petition – [Amazon CEO] Jeff Bezos?" Rheon joked. The actor also shared his thoughts on Charles Dance, who played Lannister patriarch, Tywin, who didn't also didn't have a high opinion of Game of Thrones' final season. "There's always controversy and loyalty, but I guess at the end of the day he's entitled to his own opinion, as any fan is," Rheon said. "I've got no problem with him saying what he wants to say, and what should anyone? It's his opinion." The actor appeared for four seasons on the HBO epic as one of the Stark's biggest enemies at one point occupying their home in Winterfell before meeting his grisly end with Sansa's (Sophie Turner) revenge at the conclusion of the Battle of the Bastards. To hear more about the Screamfest interactive game experience, check out NME.