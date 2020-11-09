Game of Thrones Jamie Lannister Joins threezero with New Figure

Threezero has announced another 1/6th scale figure from their growing Game of Thrones line. We recently saw Arya Stark get her own figure from Season 8, and this time we were traveling back to season seven. Jamie Lannister is back and better than ever with his own 1/6 scale feature that features highly accurate detail and likeness to the character. He stands roughly 12.3 inches tall, Is fully articulated, and features tailored clothing with texture in weathering affects. The Game of Thrones knight is shown in his beautifully crafted suit of armor and also has his metal right hand. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is beautifully represented in this figure, and it will please many fans of the monumental television series.

I feel like the Game of Thrones television writers didn't let Jamie Lannister shine as he should have. After all, he went through, he just ended right back where he was at the beginning instead of showing fans actual character growth. However, he had some making scenes and arcs over the years before the writers failed us in the final season. The Game of Thrones 1/6th Scale Season 7 Jamie Lannister figure is set to go up for pre-order on Wednesday, November 11, here. No price has been given just yet, but I can imagine it will be between $175 – 200. Most of the threezero GOT figures sell out, so make sure you get this one while you can.

"The highly-detailed 1/6 scale Jaime Lannister collectible figure features an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in the Season 7 of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones.

1/6th scale Game of Thrones Jaime Lannister collectible details:

Highly-accurate likeness to the character as portrayed in the television series

~12.375″ (31.5cm) tall

Fully-articulated figure

Realistic head sculpt.

Tailored clothing with finely detailed textures and weathering

full body armour

Belt

Pants

One pair of boots

Exchangeable hands: One pair of relaxed hands One left fist One left holding hand



Accessories:

Leather Gambeson

Cuirass with Gorget

Cape

Pouldrons

Couters

Sword with Sheath

Materials used: ABS, PVC, POM (costume uses fabric)

Packaging size: ~ (W160 x H360 x D110)mm (1.1kg)