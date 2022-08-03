Game of Thrones: Kit Harington & More Set for December LA Convention

Winter is coming for California as the first Game of Thrones convention will be held at the Los Angeles Convention center from December 9-11. As per the tradition of any con, there will actors from the HBO series, panel discussion, exclusive merchandise, cosplay, and trivia competitions. Among the featured guests will be Kit Harington, who plays protagonist Jon Snow, possibly having some information to share on his recently-announced spinoff series. Also featured are Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

Game of Thrones LA Convention Details

Hosting the festivities are hosts of the upcoming "The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon," Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen. The podcast itself launches on August 3rd. In addition to the festivities, fans will have a chance to win prizes as the con will also offer a variety of a la carte events, including cast meet and greets, autograph signings, and an evening dance party hosted by DJ Nairn himself. The Game of Thrones Convention comes courtesy of Warner Bros Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment.

Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, Game of Thrones is based on George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels. The series wrapped in 2019 after eight seasons, but not before helping elevate not only the high fantasy genre but also the status of the stars themselves. HBO's next venture into GRRM's world is the upcoming prequel House of the Dragon, set 200 years before GOT, featuring the rise of the Targaryen family and their rule throughout Westeros. The series, which stars Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith, premieres on HBO and HBO Max on August 21st. For more information, you can head on over here.