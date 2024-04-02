Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, Dan Weiss, david benioff, game of thrones, Happy Sad Confused, HBO, iwan rheon

Game of Thrones Most Satisfying Death? Benioff & Weiss Weigh In

Series creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss (Netflix's 3 Body Problem) reflect on their most satisfying death during HBO's Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones has more than its fair share of memorable moments, both controversial and satisfying. Whether it's shocking moments from Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) execution in season one or Daenerys Targaryen's (Emelia Clarke) complete fall from grace in the eighth and final season, creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are promoting their Netflix series 3 Body Problem, have their personal favorites. One of the biggest questions that emerged from the Happy Sad Confused podcast, "What was the most satisfying death" of the HBO high fantasy series?

Game of Thrones: Benioff & Weiss on Their Favorite Series Death

"With Thrones, there was so much killing of good guys," Weiss said, "and we finally got to really kill both Joffrey in season 4 and Ramsay Bolton in season 6. It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy." Bastards take the last name "Snow," and Ramsey (Iwan Rheon) was adopted by Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton) and given his last name. Roose was one of those who betrayed the Stark family in favor of the Lannisters in season one.

Ramsey, who has a penchant for flaying his victims, was arranged in marriage with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Ever the sadist, Ramsey took every opportunity to torture and rape his spouse, allowing his lovers to also project his cruelty onto her. With the help of the broken Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), a former ward of the Starks, Sansa escaped and found her way back to her brother Jon Snow (Kit Harington) as they proceeded to help take back their family home in Winterfell following the "Battle of the Bastards."

After recovering a beaten Ramsey, Sansa had her husband tied up and executed in one of his favorite ways, being fed to his starving dogs. "It felt like it was balancing the scales a little," Weiss said. Benioff shared the sentiment about Bolton's death. "You don't really see the death. You see some of it in the background, but you don't really see the death," he said. "What you do see is Sophie [Turner]'s smile. It was all in one shot, and we did it seven times or something… She nailed it on the seventh or eighth time, and it was just that feeling of — that's so epic. Sophie was so good. When she got that shot, I felt like I can now die happy."

