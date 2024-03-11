Posted in: HBO, NBC, TV | Tagged: american dreamer, game of thrones, HBO, late night with seth meyers, nbc, peter dinklage, Seth Meyers

Game of Thrones Star Peter Dinklage Sees Tyrion Tattoos as Red Flags

Peter Dinklage (American Dreamer) shared his feelings on Game of Thrones fans getting tattoos of Tyrion on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Peter Dinklage is one of Hollywood's biggest success stories thanks to his work on Game of Thrones, garnering four Emmys during his run on the HBO high fantasy series as Tyrion Lannister, serving alongside his family's enemies in Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Unfortunately, he has no immediate surviving relatives at the series finale, but he does serve as the new Hand of King Bran "The Broken" Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright). While promoting his latest in American Dreamer, starring opposite Shirley MacLaine, Dinklage appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss Tyrion Game of Thrones fan tattoos and reactions to them. You can skip to the two-minute mark for the discussion.

Game of Thrones Peter Dinklage: Fan Tattoos Raise "Tyrion Flag"

Host Seth Meyers transitioned the subject from Game of Thrones fan tattoos to Dinklage from his past interview with Bryan Cranston talking about Breaking Bad tattoos of his character Walter White. The first Tyrion rendition was from earlier GOT seasons in a red diamond background, with red being the signature color of the Lannisters. The second was far more detailed to reflect the actor's hair and plate armor. The third was a black and white rendering with Tyrion donning his beard and about to sip his wine with the caption, "I drink and I know things," one of the frequent character quotes that became a sensation. Dinklage judged the second to be the winner.

Meyers – When you see those, what's your reaction?

Dinklage – Well, I have tattoos. It's a painful process, and it's a long process. You feel like your skin is being scooped out at moments. Why…at the end of that, why would you have me? It's just like a bad relationship. It starts off painful and then you're stuck with me for the rest of your life! That's not a good way to enter into our relationship.

Meyers – So if somebody came up to you, let's say, at a bar and was like, "Hey, look, I got that." Would that be somebody you'd want to hang out?

Dinklage – I would run.

Meyers – That's the right move.

Dinklage – I'm not there dating, but that would be a red flag. That would be like a Tyrion flag because I hate to break it to you, I'm not that guy. It would be weird if somebody had a tattoo of me, like just hanging out in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on Max. Vertical's American Dreamer is currently in theaters.

