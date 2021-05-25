Game of Thrones Prequel 10,000 Ships Adds Writer Amanda Segel: Report

With production well underway on the "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon starring Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel, there is some news to report on another part of the GoT universe. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Amanda Segel (Person of Interest, Helstrom) is set to write the series "10,000 Ships." The title of the project is a nod to the journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who journeyed from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. In terms of the "A Song of Ice and Fire", the story takes place approximately 1,000 years before the novels. HBO declined to comment on DH's reporting.

Along with the aforementioned prequel series and "10,000 Ships," the "Game of Thrones" universe could also see an animated series, a series based on Martin's novella "Tales of Dunk and Egg," and the following three project previously announced in March 2021:

"9 Voyages aka Sea Snake": Further along in development than the other two projects (with Rome and Gotham's Bruno Heller reportedly on board), the series focuses on "the great voyages at sea made by Corlys Velaryon aboard the Sea Snake ship. Velaryon journeyed to places including Pentos, Dragonstone, and around the bottom of Westeros as well as to Lys, Tyrosh, and Myr. He reached the fabled lands of Yi Ti and Leng, whose wealth doubled that of the House Velaryon, and he and the Ice Wolf headed north searching for passage around the top of Westeros, only to find frozen seas and icebergs as big as mountains.

"Flea Bottom": The series is set in the poorest slum district in King's Landing, a maze-like warren of narrow streets and dark alleys filled with tanneries, brothels, and alehouses. Featured in the first four seasons of the flagship series, some of the denizens of Flea Bottom include Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Gendry, the bastard son of King Robert Baratheon (Joe Dempsie), prostitute Armeca (Sahara Knite), and Karl Tanner, a brother of the Night's Watch (Burn Gorman).