Game of Thrones Prequel "The Hedge Knight" Set for June 2024 Filming?

HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has filming set for Northern Ireland in June 2024.

When it comes to HBO & George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" universe, it can get a little complicated keeping straight all of the shows that are, aren't, or could be in development. In the case of the adaptation of the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series (consisting of 1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight"), we're talking about a project that was first reported to be in play in January 2021. A little more than two years later (April 2023), the project would receive a direct-to-series order under the title A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Martin will executive produce alongside Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis.

Set nearly a century prior to the events of "A Song of Fire and Ice," the series will focus on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). In fact, here's a look at the logline for the series that was released when the series announcement was first made: "A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends." Now, it looks like we have some intel to pass along, courtesy of the latest Production List that dropped earlier today. As you can see from the screencap of the listing, filming on "The Hedge Knight" is set to start in Belfast, Northern Ireland, beginning on June 3, 2024 – along with a "Project Summary" offering an overview.

