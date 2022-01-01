Game of Thrones Star "Relieved" GOT Ended; Offers What He Misses Most

A little more than a week ago, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage aka Tyrion Lannister opened up to The New York Times during an interview in support of his film Cyrano, getting social media buzzing about his comments regarding some of the HBO series' fanbase and how they reacted to the series ending (more on that in a minute). Now, we're hearing more from Dinklage with regards to his thoughts on wrapping the cabler's adaptation of George R. R. Martin's novels. Checking in with Graham Norton on The Graham Norton Show, the talk show first brought up the fact that Dinklage didn't get a chance to do a lot of fighting during his run on the show, with the actor using the experience he had with an early-series kill as an example as to why it really wasn't something he missed. From there, Norton asked Dinklage if he was "relieved" when the series ended and the actor admitted he was- but from the professional standpoint. The segment below is worth checking out to hear Dinklage explain what he did miss about the series from a personal perspective.

Now here's a look at that clip from The Graham Norton Show where Dinklage explains the difference between missing the show and missing the family life he had developed during production:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peter Dinklage Was Relieved When Game of Thrones Ended | The Graham Norton Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGbYF0XFAas)

"I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them. We were going off the air and they didn't know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that," Dinklage offered as his analysis of the reaction they received to the final season during his NYT interview. But it wasn't the fear of a break-up that Dinklage saw as the only issue. As he sees it, the fans were upset that they didn't get the cliched "Happily Ever After" they were hoping for. "They wanted the 'pretty white people' to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on. [Laughs]. No, but the show subverts what you think, and that's what I love about it," the actor explained. "Yeah, it was called 'Game of Thrones,' but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, 'Who's going to be on the throne?' I don't know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that."

