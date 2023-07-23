Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Trailer, TV | Tagged: gamera, kaiju, netflix, preview, trailer

GAMERA – Rebirth: Netflix Drops New Trailer for Animated Series

Hitting the streaming service on September 7th, here's a new official trailer for Netflix, Hiroyuki Seshita & Keisuke Ide's GAMERA - Rebirth.

For well over a half-century, the giant monster has captivated fans around the world. So we can't think of anyone else more deserving of a "Rebirth" than Gamera – and that's exactly what viewers will be witnessing this September when GAMERA – Rebirth hits Netflix screens. Co-directed by Hiroyuki Seshita & Keisuke Ide with a story by KADOKAWA and production by ENGI, the upcoming anime series is set to bring the beloved behemoth to the small screen to entertain & enthrall an entirely new generation of fans while also reminding long-time fans of what they love about the character. But as you're about to see in the official trailer that was released earlier today, there are quite a few creatures out there not exactly thriller about Gamera's return.

With a cast that includes Hisako Kanemoto, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Aki Toyosaki, Subaru Kimura, Mamoru Miyano, and Saori Hayami, here's a look at the newest official trailer for the six-episode GAMERA – Rebirth (with the animated series set to hit the streaming service on September 7, 2023) – followed by some background on the history of the character and its on-screen franchise:

Gamera is a monster featured in Gamera: The Giant Monster, a special effects film released in 1965 by Daiei Film (now Kadokawa). Gamera is portrayed as a protector of humanity from dangers on Earth, a friend to children, and an ally of justice. It has a humorous, turtle-like appearance and possesses the ability to fly and other distinctive characteristics. Gamera gained popularity for its unique style, such as its ability to breathe fire or spin and fly like a disc, and how it courageously confronts any enemy no matter how powerful, and sequels to Gamera: The Giant Monster, as well as other films featuring the creature, continued to be produced. There were a total of 8 Gamera films in the 1960s through to the 1980s and a three-part series in the 1990s.

