Geiger: Johns & Frank Image Comics Title in TV Series Development

Geoff Johns will be spending some time in a universe other than the one he has in play with The CW's DC' Stargirl. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Johns and Gary Frank's bestselling Image Comics title Geiger is being developed as a television series by Justin Simien ("Flashdance" series reboot) and Johns for Paramount Television Studios. Set in the year 2050, Geiger centers around a radioactive family man named Tariq Geiger who spends his days and nights doing anything he must to protect the fallout shelter housing his family. When Geiger fights off a group of violent scavengers, he faces the wrath of the criminal empire they are connected to. Recently, Johns & Frank collaborated on an expansion of the creator's "The Unnamed" universe with the spinoff Junkyard Joe, about a heroic robot soldier.

As for who will be doing what behind the scenes, Johns is set to write the pilot and serve as showrunner. In addition, Johns will executive produce with Frank and Jamie Iracleanos for Mad Ghost. In addition, Kyle Laursen will also executive produce, alongside Simien, via Simien's Culture Machine production company. Dedicated to content focused on increasing the volume of marginalized voices to change the face of pop culture, the production company produced all four seasons of Simien's Netflix series Dear White People and is producing the Flashdance series reboot for Paramount+ (with Simien set to adapt & direct). In addition, the production company also has Plan A on the way from writer Steven J. Kung for STARZ and Lionsgate Television.

"Thank you to Image and all the retailers and readers! Gary and I couldn't be happier with the response to Junkyard Joe," said Johns in a statement when the news hit that Junkyard Joe had been ordered back to print. "It's been an exciting time with the world of Geiger and The Unnamed, and we're just getting started!" Frank added, "I'm so glad that we're going to get more copies into people's hands because I know what's coming and, when it comes, I think people will wish they'd been onboard from the start. I can't express how proud I am of this book."