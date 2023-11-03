Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, preview, prime video, the boys

Gen V S01 Finale/The Boys Season 4 Fallout; Kripke Offers S04 Update

Let's take a spoiler-filled look at what the Gen V season finale means for the future of The Boys; Eric Kripke offers an update on Season 4.

Article Summary Let's look at Prime Video's Gen V season finale and its implications for The Boys Season 4.

[SPOILER] was clearly not happy with what they found going on at Godolkin University - especially with Marie.

During an end-credits scene, [SPOILER] surveyed the damage that was done at the Woods.

Producer Eric Kripke provided a promising update on how things are going withThe Boys Season 4.

By the time the dust (more like blood) settled on the season finale of Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V, it was painfully clear that the spinoff series and Eric Kripke's The Boys will have a very cozy partnership as the latter heads into its fourth season (Gen V getting a second-season green light definitely helps, too). We took a look at the connections that were in play in last week's episode, but the season finale laid out a potentially pretty dark roadmap for both shows moving forward. So where did things stand for Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (Chance Perdomo), Jordan (Derek Luh & London Thor), Emma (Lizze Broadway), Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann)? Well, we're going to cover that – but because the finale is still pretty "fresh," we promise to keep the spoilers to a minimum. But with that said, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before diving in…

Homelander's Not Happy with Marie: Yup, Antony Starr's leader of The Seven shows up – and let's just say he's not too thrilled with Marie attacking other supes. After asking her what kind of "animal" she is, a shocked Marie is blasted by Homelander's laser vision. For some reason, we have a feeling that Ashley (Colby Minifie) won't be going to Homelander anytime soon to admit that she urged Marie and the others to take down Sam & Cate – and what was offered if they do.

But Homelander Seems Happy at the End: As Homelander watches a VNN news broadcast with a satisfied smile/smirk, we learn that Sam & Cate are being sold as the "New Guardians of Godolkin." Meanwhile, a still-alive Marie – along with Andre, Jordan, and Emma – find themselves locked inside a doorless hospital facility (never a good sign).

Butcher Comes A'Callin During End Credits: Once Mallory (Laila Robins) learned from Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) that a supes virus had been created, we knew she wasn't going to just sit on the information. And that brought Karl Urban's Butcher back into our lives to survey the damage of what went down at the Woods – and check for "what" might've been left behind. Unfortunately, Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit) has possession of what Butcher's after – meaning another reason for these two to face off during the fourth season.

Eric Kripke Offers "The Boys" Season 4 Update: "Most of the editing is done; we're now deep into the music and visual effects. Marketing is starting to taxi their planes on the runway. There's a lot happening behind the scenes of 'The Boys' Season 4, I can say that."

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff Series

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes are Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series. With classes now officially in session, we've got the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series to unleash upon your unsuspecting lives. Following a look at the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer and a rundown of who you need to know:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film).

