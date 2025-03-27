Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Social Media Team Checks Back In: "We Have Crumbs to Share"

After remembering their logins, the social media team behind Prime Video's Gen V posted some looks at the cast: "We have crumbs to share!!"

It's understandable that there has been a lot of focus on Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. The upcoming fifth season is also its last, and there was the social media-crushing news that Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins would be joining their Supernatural partner, Jensen Ackles, during the final run. But before the final chapters drop in 2026, we have a very important second season of Showrunner Michele Fazekas's Gen V on the way. While things have been a bit quiet over the past few months, it appears things are starting to heat up because the folks running the spinoff series' social media accounts are back to posting and teasing that they have some crumbs that they're looking to share.

"Remembered our logins and we have crumbs to share!!" read the caption to the Instagram post, which also included looks at Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Sean Patrick Thomas, and others, offering the universe's proper hand gesture (while also flashing some Season 2 pride):

Gen V Season 2: Eric Kripke Shares Some Thoughts…

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, Kripke teased an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really build upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V. And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Hamish Linklater's ( Manhunt, Midnight Mass ) "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes for the first season were Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them were guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and PJ Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Keeya King (Yellowjackets), Stephen Kalyn (Warrior Strong), Julia Knope (In The Dark), Stacey McGunnigle (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Tait Fletcher (The Mandalorian), Wyatt Dorion (Eerie Hall), and Georgie Murphy (Accused) have all been tapped for recurring roles during the upcoming second season.

Before classes were officially in session, the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series was unleashed upon our unsuspecting lives. Along with the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer waiting for you below:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when you know you go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations… literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young people discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas served as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr He also served as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Gray Pictures, and Original Film ).

