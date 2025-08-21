Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v

Gen V/The Boys: Is Homelander Ready to Take on… Sydney Sweeney?

Over in The Boys/Gen V Universe, Vought has some new The Seven-sponsored items for Godolkin students - including Homelander's sweat?!? Ew...

With a little less than a month to go until the three-episode Season 2 premiere of Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann -starring Gen V, we're getting a chance to jump into "The Boys" universe for a look at some of The Seven-promoted products that Vought International has available for students returning to Godolkin. From a Homelander Sweat candle (watch out, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi) and a rebranded Turbo Rush (what with A-Train "overses on an assignment") to Firecracker's Freedom Sticks and more:

Here's a look at how Vought is spinning the blatant cash grab, followed by some additional look at Season 2:

This fall, we want Godolkin students to be their very best. That's why we've made a series of new products to keep you happy, healthy, and hydrated! Starting with Turbo Rush, featuring a new and improved can design with Homelander, who graciously stepped in as brand ambassador… pic.twitter.com/fQUZIGImhV — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) August 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the key art poster that offers the Season 2 release schedule: The first three episodes debut on Wednesday, September 17th, and the remaining five episodes drop one per week on Wednesdays through October 22nd.

Gen V Team: It Was "Important" for Season 2 to Honor Chance Perdomo

One topic that everyone wishes would never have to be addressed during the show's SDCC panel was the passing of Chance Perdomo, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2024, before starting work on the second season. Speaking with Variety, the show's team tearfully discussed how the season pays tribute to the actor and how Perdomo's Andre Anderson remains an influential factor over the course of Season 2. "It felt really important," Fazekas shared, regarding the desire to do right by Perdomo's legacy. "The thing I'm most proud of, when you watch the entirety of the season, is he is there the whole way, in a way that feels real — because it is real. I'm very proud that we honored him, beginning to end." Thor added, "It felt very important to do. And hard. But I think it was good. [tears up] I'm happy that we were all there to do it." Luh agreed, adding, "Banding together and making something special." Wiping away tears, Sinclair echoed the sentiment of everyone there: "It's important to honor him, and I think we do that."

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight and Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

