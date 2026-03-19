Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Check Out Our Early Look at S02E14

With CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returning on April 2nd, here's an early look at S02E14: "Three Angry Women and a Prophylactic."

Article Summary Get an early look at Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 14, airing April 2 on CBS

Mandy's advice to Missy about boys sparks drama when Mary finds out, putting Georgie in the middle

The episode, titled "Three Angry Women and a Prophylactic," promises tension and laughs

Catch storyline insights and official preview details ahead of the season's exciting return

Sure, we may have to wait a bit for CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to return. But based on what we're seeing so far of S02E14: "Three Angry Women and a Prophylactic," it looks like it's going to be worth it. It seems Mandy's (Osment) efforts to advise Missy (Raegan Revord) on her love life do not go over well with Mary (Zoe Perry), putting Georgie (Jordan) in a tough position. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for the April 2nd return episode:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 14 Preview

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 14: "Three Angry Women and a Prophylactic" – Mandy's attempt to help Missy (Raegan Revord) with boys backfires when Mary (Zoe Perry) finds out, and Georgie is caught in the crossfire. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 14: "A Stuffed Monkey and an Ex-Girlfriend"

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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