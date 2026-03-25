Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Grey’s Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy: Kevin McKidd & Kim Raver Departing in Season 22 Finale

ABC and EP Shonda Rhimes's Grey's Anatomy will be saying goodbye to Kim Raver (Teddy) and Kevin McKidd (Owen) with the Season 22 finale.

ABC and EP Shonda Rhimes's Grey's Anatomy will be saying goodbye to two very familiar faces when the long-running medical drama wraps its 22nd season on May 7th. Kim Raver (Dr. Theodora "Teddy" Altman) and Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt) departures are due to the show's creative directions, meaning the two could return in the future. McKidd has been with the series since Season 5, while Raver joined during Season 6 in a recurring role. After being upped to a series regular, Raver would depart the series at the end of Season 8, returning as a guest star in Season 14 and to full-time status the following season. Here's a look at what all of the key parties involved had to say:

"'Grey's Anatomy' has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I'm deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years. Playing Dr. Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously, and I've had the privilege of working with an extraordinary group of people throughout that time. I'm particularly thankful to Shonda Rhimes for creating Owen, and for the encouragement she gave me as I stepped into directing," McKidd shared in a statement. "As that chapter comes to a close, I'm looking forward to what's ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I've learned into the next phase of my career."

Raver added, "Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart. Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life. I am especially grateful to our current showrunner, Meg Marinis, for her leadership and heart, and I want to honor the immense talent of the showrunners who came before her, including Krista Vernoff whose guidance helped shape Teddy's journey through the years. I feel so fortunate to have worked under the brilliance of Debbie Allen, who not only mentored me but welcomed me into the Director's chair. To my amazingly talented castmates and our formidable, tireless crew: playing in this arena with you has been a joy, and I will carry this company in my heart always. To the fans—your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home."

Rhimes shared, "Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy's love story evolve and deepen- two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other. It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves. "Kevin and Kim bring extraordinary talent, nuance and heart to their roles as Owen and Teddy. Their contributions leave an indelible mark on Grey's Anatomy, both in front of and behind the camera. I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them both and to see them shine. While we will all miss seeing them in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial each day, I am excited to witness where Kim's and Kevin's journeys will take them in the future."

"Kim and Kevin will always be cherished members of the Grey's Anatomy family, noted showrunner Meg Marinis. "Over the last eighteen seasons, Kevin has brought extraordinary depth and heart to Owen Hunt. While he arrived as a stoic veteran and trauma surgeon, Owen grew into a loving husband and father, helping shape the emotional foundation of the show for audiences around the world. In addition to his stunning performances on screen, Kevin has been an incredible leader to our cast and crew on set, directing nearly fifty episodes. For twelve seasons, Kim has amazed us with her fierce and raw portrayal of Teddy Altman. Her performance as a strong female veteran and cardiothoracic surgeon has inspired us all, particularly the women who constantly must fight for their place in the room. Kim also stepped behind the camera and directed episodes with the same passion and storytelling instinct that defined her work as an actor. While their story is coming to a close, this is never truly a goodbye. We are endlessly grateful for the years, the artistry and the memories they've given to the show and we look forward to cheering them on in whatever comes next."

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