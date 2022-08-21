Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S02E07 Preview: An Ominous Figure Arrives

Welcome back to our weekly preview of what's ahead with the second season of Adult Swim's Emmy Award-winning Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. And heading out of S02E06 "Vidarr," things are not looking too good for The Chieftain (Fred Tatasciore) now that his son Eldar (Tatasciore) is dead. But in giving up and giving himself over to the river, it appears The Chieftain is about to have a one-on-one with the evil horned figure from his nightmare- as you're about to see in the following preview clip. Why do we have a feeling this is really bad news for Spear (Aaron LaPlante), Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) & Fang?

With a new episode set to hit screens this week, here's a look at S02E07 "The Colossaeus, Part I" (the next chapter of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2):

Speaking with EW, Genndy Tartakovsky shared what viewers will find different in the second season compared to what they've experienced so far. "The introduction of Mira gives light that there is more civilization out there that's more advanced. Once you get to ancient civilizations, you go instantly to, like, Pharaohs, Stargate, 10,0000 BC, all those movies. I realized everything we were talking about felt too cliché, too done. So we broke everything down and restarted, and came up with a direction that is more unique. It's gonna keep you on your toes, and basically, from [episode] 11 to 20, it's one story. That's the big difference from the first season," the series creator explained.

Tartakovsky continued, "It's even more emotionally complex. The action is on a scale beyond what we've done, and it keeps getting amped up as we go deeper and deeper into the season. There's shock in it. There's a big surprise that's either going to get people to hate me or enjoy it, but as a storyteller, this is me having fun. It's super Heavy Metal–ish. It's still pulpy, but at its core, the character story between Fang and Spear — it goes bonkers. That was the best surprise of the first season. It wasn't the violence — it was their relationship that people picked up on. As a filmmaker and storyteller, that's what you're most excited about."