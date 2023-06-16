Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, genndy tartakovsky, primal, season 3

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Currently In Production (TEASER)

It was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Season 3 is in production.

More announcements continue to roll out of this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival – and fans of Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal are going to like what we have to report. Genndy Tartakovsky's Emmy Award-winning animated series will be returning to Adult Swim for a third season, and that season is already in production with Tartakovsky back at the helm. Combining artistry, emotion and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons of the series followed a caveman at the dawn of evolution as he forms an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they ostensibly become each other's only hope of survival until a final standoff becomes fatal.

"It's happening!! 'Primal' has become a contagious disease that I don't ever want to cure. Every episode flows out like an unstoppable force beyond my control. Prepare yourselves 'Primal' fans for Season 3 is coming!!!" declared Tartakovsky regarding the return of the award-winning animated series. But just in case you need a clue as to what you can expect, check out the Season 3 teaser below:

"Most shows would have a hard time continuing after the main character is killed off, but this isn't most shows. Leave it to Genndy and team to keep us all in suspense as 'Primal' continues its adventure," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added, "When Genndy says he is not finished with 'Primal,' our only job is to do everything possible to support that vision and give him the opportunity to tell more incredible and imaginative stories. I can't wait to see where he takes us next." Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack) and Joanne Higginbottom (Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Samurai Jack), and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Big City Greens, Samurai Jack).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!