George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies & More Join ER Reunion

Twelve years after NBC's long-running and award-winning drama left the airwaves, the cast of the medical drama ER is set to reunite on Thursday, April 22, for a special Earth Day episode of Stars in the House, the YouTube series benefitting The Actors Fund. With a little more than a week to go, we're learning that George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, and Anthony Edwards will join the event, the brainchild of actress and fellow cast member Gloria Reuben (PA Jeanie Boulet) that will also benefit Waterkeeper Alliance, the global clean water nonprofit organization. The line-up is truly a "who's who" of ER alumni, including Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks).

"I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so,' said Reuben. "I've been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for fifteen years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison. We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!" Kicking off next Thursday at 8 pm ET, the reunion episode will stream exclusively on People's social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube) as well as on PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter, on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and at the website (StarsInTheHouse.com). Along with being able to donate to both Waterkeeper Alliance and The Actors Fund, viewers will also be able to ask questions of the cast live.

Running on NBC from 1994 to 2009, the series would go on to serve as the anchor for the network's "Must See TV" Thursday night programming block, walking away with 22 Emmy Awards out of 124 nominations and launching the careers of many of its stars- including Clooney, Wyle, Margulies, Visnjic, and others. Created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, Stars in the House has raised more than $823,000 to benefit The Actors Fund's COVID relief efforts and over $203,000 for other charities since its first show in March 2020.