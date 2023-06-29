Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, geraldo rivera, opinion, The Five

Geraldo Rivera Makes His FOX "News" Future Crystal Clear: "I Quit"

Geraldo Rivera didn't need to wait until Friday, taking to social media to confirm he quit FOX "News" in response to The Five firing.

Last week, Geraldo Rivera confirmed that he quit The Five over "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes," to the point where Geraldo said, "It's not worth it to me." And now, Rivera has confirmed that he's leaving FOX "News" and going the video route to do it. "I've been fired from 'The Five,' and as a result, I quit Fox," Geraldo said in a video that showed the entertainer riding a boat. Rivera teased he may drop in on Fox & Friends for some final comments – but it sounds like he's done with The Five.

The news comes after what Geraldo claimed to AP were a number of suspensions that were imposed on him during his run – and that some tweets criticizing ex-FOX "News" person Tucker Carlson from back in May were a recent example of a situation that resulted in a suspension. In addition, there have been rumblings of conflict between Geraldo and the hosts, with the former sometimes finding himself on the opposing side of a hosting line-up where the chief criteria to be a part is to be very loud and never admit when you're flat-out wrong. Here's a look at Geraldo's video tweet from earlier today:

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at Geraldo's tweet confirming that he was done with The Five and that he would have an announcement about his FOX "News" future at this "Same Geraldo time! Same Geraldo channel!" this week (though it should be noted that Geraldo had previously revealed that his contract runs through 2025):

Morning, it's official, I'm off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It's been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn't always easy. For the time being, I'm still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Just told @BrianKilmeade on his excellent WABC radio show in NY, (and many other stations across the country) that

I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

