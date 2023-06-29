Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, geraldo rivera, opinion, The Five
Geraldo Rivera Makes His FOX "News" Future Crystal Clear: "I Quit"
Geraldo Rivera didn't need to wait until Friday, taking to social media to confirm he quit FOX "News" in response to The Five firing.
Last week, Geraldo Rivera confirmed that he quit The Five over "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes," to the point where Geraldo said, "It's not worth it to me." And now, Rivera has confirmed that he's leaving FOX "News" and going the video route to do it. "I've been fired from 'The Five,' and as a result, I quit Fox," Geraldo said in a video that showed the entertainer riding a boat. Rivera teased he may drop in on Fox & Friends for some final comments – but it sounds like he's done with The Five.
The news comes after what Geraldo claimed to AP were a number of suspensions that were imposed on him during his run – and that some tweets criticizing ex-FOX "News" person Tucker Carlson from back in May were a recent example of a situation that resulted in a suspension. In addition, there have been rumblings of conflict between Geraldo and the hosts, with the former sometimes finding himself on the opposing side of a hosting line-up where the chief criteria to be a part is to be very loud and never admit when you're flat-out wrong. Here's a look at Geraldo's video tweet from earlier today:
And here's a look back at Geraldo's tweet confirming that he was done with The Five and that he would have an announcement about his FOX "News" future at this "Same Geraldo time! Same Geraldo channel!" this week (though it should be noted that Geraldo had previously revealed that his contract runs through 2025):
