Geraldo Rivera on FOX "News" Departure, Tucker Carlson, Trump & More

Geraldo Rivera stopped by daytime talk show The View to discuss his FOX "News" departure , Tucker Carlson issues, Donald Trump, and more.

The last time we checked in on how things were in the world of Geraldo Rivera, he was calling out his ex-FOX "News" castmate & "frenemy" Tucker Carlson, over Carlson's reality-altered position on Ukraine. Now, a little less than two weeks after he bid farewell to FOX "News" during an appearance on FOX & Friends, Geraldo has found himself a guest of ABC's daytime talk show The View to discuss his departure from the alleged "news network" and a number of other topics. For those of you who need catching up, the move came after what Geraldo claimed were a number of suspensions that were imposed on him during his run – and that some tweets criticizing Carlson from back in May were a recent example of a situation that resulted in a suspension. In addition, there have been rumblings of conflict between Geraldo and a host on The Five, with the former increasingly finding himself on the opposing side of the show's hosting line-up.

"The Five" Firing: While not naming the co-host by name, Geraldo identified the individual he described having a "toxic relationship" with as male (Jesse Watters? Greg Gutfeld?). "I thought it was very unfair that in our disputes, he was always favored," Geraldo mentioned at one point, adding that was also when his number of appearances began to decrease. As for why FOX "News" didn't just build a new show around him, Geraldo replied, "My ideology does not fit at FOX. They always kind of squeezed me in."

Tucker Carlson: While admitting that he hopes Carlson's influence at FOX "News" is "waning," Geraldo came across as a bit soft when he began praising Carlson for his writing & on-camera skills. Still, Geraldo did call out Carlson for peddling "funky kind of conspiracies" – and he has one event in mind. "I don't like to be unkind, but what he did, just as I will never vote for Donald Trump, I will never forgive Tucker about January 6th," Rivera shared.

Donald Trump: Geraldo went the whole "we came up together" route when defending his longtime friendship with Donald Trump (with the two eventually crossing paths on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice). As far as Geraldo sees it, Trump was a pretty okay guy – until he lost to President Joe Biden. "What happened to him was that he lost the [re]election and became a crazy guy," Rivera explained (though it could be easily argued that the journey to "crazy guy" began a long time ago). "I am vowed to dedicate whatever energy I have left in this profession to ensure he [Trump] is not ever re-elected president," Geraldo shared, noting that the ex-POTUS "incited a riot; he encouraged people to go there and ruin their lives."

After being fired from Fox News' 'The Five,' @GeraldoRivera tells #TheView exclusively he left the network because his "ideology does not fit Fox." "If you fired me from the number one [Fox News] show, then I'm going to quit," he says he told executives. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/xmTjjsGfvr — The View (@TheView) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

