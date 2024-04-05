Posted in: FX, Hulu, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, hulu, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Wrestlemania, wwe

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Makes Bold WWE WrestleMania Pitch

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney shared his bold WWE WrestleMania pitch: John Cena, Birds of War, The Trash Man & more!

How's this for timing? A day after Finn Bálor – who holds the WWE's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship belts with his Judgement Day partner Damian Priest – helped us make our case for why The Gang from FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia needs to be involved in WWE WrestleMania XL, McElhenney is making the case, too – and he brought visuals! "Produced" in association with his More Better, McElhenney envisioned John Cena teaming up with the "Birds of War" (McElhenney's Mac, Howerton's Dennis & Day's Charlie) and DeVito's Frank, aka The Trash Man. We even had Olson's Dee Reynolds, aka Desert Rose, offering a special performance – and a chance to win your very own official special edition The Trash Man cup.

"Wrestlemania starts tomorrow, so I guess it's safe to assume [WWE] won't be moving forward with our pitch. Sorry, Philly!" McElhenney wrote as the caption accompanying the key art for what could've been a genuine "WrestleMania" moment:

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper Brought Pro Wrestling to Paddy's

If you're looking for a recap of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's nearly 40-year career, one which spanned runs in the NWA, WWF/WWE, TNA, and other companies, there are definitely sites that do a much more thorough rundown. But what some folks forget is that Piper had a very strong presence outside of the ring, one that made people want to pay attention to him. On the big screen, he was the lead in the John Carpenter-written & directed cult classic They Live. And who can forget his 1999 appearance on Bill Maher's ABC late-night talk show, Politically Incorrect, when he called out Maher for mocking the realities of wrestling and the tolls it takes on wrestlers?

But 2009's S05E07 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops" (directed by Randall Einhorn and written by Scott Marder & Rob Rosell) will forever be my favorite outside-of-the-ring moment with Piper. And though unpaid parking tickets kept him from seeing the "Birds of War" hit the ring (before getting their asses handed to them by David Hornsby's Cricket in full heel mode), Piper's time on the screen was another example of how he could easily blend comedy with layers of darkness by effectively tapping into some personal experiences in a number of scenes. Fortunately, we would be visited by Da' Maniac one more time, in 2013's S09 E04 "Mac and Dennis Buy a Timeshare" (directed by Dan Attias and written by Dave Chernin & John Chernin). Unfortunately, his last appearance would be one that was away from the ring. And with his passing in 2015 went any possibility of having The Gang back in the ring with him.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "The Gang Forms a Stable"

But if we could pitch our idea on how it would go, it would go like this. Seeing how popular pro wrestling has gotten again, The Gang decides to give it a go full-time on the local wrestling scene with a "stable" made up of the "Birds of War" and Frank's (DeVito) The Trash Man. After arguing that she should be part of it, Dee's (Olson) Desert Rose is brought on as their valet. Translation? Dee has to take all of the hits outside of the ring (like the chair shot she took from Cricket in the original episode). But The Gang needs someone who knows the scene, so they bring in Da' Maniac to lead their stable. And for weeks, it goes well- for Mac, Dennis, Charlie & Frank, at least. Because while they're doing all of the trash-talking (inside and outside of the ring), it's Da' Maniac who's doing all of the work inside of the ring (while Dee continues to be a chair magnet).

After having pissed off most of the local wrestling scene, Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Frank & Da' Maniac are set to main event a major local card. But just before the match, Da' Maniac gets another phone call… except this time, it's a call up to the WWE or AEW. So Da' Maniac thanks them for everything and tells them they have all the skills necessary to be a success in the ring. And then Mac, Dennis, Charlie & Frank get the living crap beaten out of them in the ring, a "tough love" lesson in what's meant by "working stiff." The episode ends a week or so later with The Gang sharing a hospital room, staring up at the television as Da' Maniac is shown cutting a promo. "That shit's fake, anyway," Frank finally admits… before shitting off the television. Da' Maniac loved The Gang, and we love that Piper will always be a part of the "Always Sunny" canon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!